Following Alex Trebek’s death, health official shares signs of pancreatic cancer

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Following a battle with stage four pancreatic cancer, longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek has died at the age of 80.

Along with memorials ringing out across the country, many Americans are also wondering, what are signs of the cancer that took Trebek's life?

Angela Quick, the director of the Prevea Cancer Center at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, said the difficulty that comes with pancreatic cancer is that there are no major symptoms shown until the cancer is already in later stages. Plus, she noted there are no routine cancer screenings of the pancreas commonly available.

Quick said the best thing to do is maintain a healthy lifestyle; a phrase that appears overused, but truly is a lifesaver, considering major risk factors for pancreatic cancer are smoking, obesity and diabetes.

"The best thing for people to do is really about prevention. It's always the key," Quick said. "That includes a healthy lifestyle and regular appointments with your doctor because the sooner you can identify that you have a concern, the sooner we can address it, and then add some years to people's lives."

Quick said in 2020, 57,000 Americans were diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, and of those, 47,000 died from it. She added more men than women are diagnosed, and the average age of diagnosis is 70.