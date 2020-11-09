Ethiopia says its jets are ‘pounding’ targets in Tigray

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — An Ethiopian military official says the air force is “pounding targets with precision” as the federal government continues its offensive against the defiant northern region of Tigray and no clear route to peace is yet seen. Maj. Gen. Mohammed Tssema in a Facebook post on Monday also denied as “totally wrong” a claim by the Tigray regional government on Sunday that a fighter jet had been shot down. The Tigray government confirmed the federal government’s aerial assault, saying in a Facebook post that the air force had carried out more than 10 aerial attacks so far. It remains unclear how many people have been killed in the fighting that erupted last week in Tigray.