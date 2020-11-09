Eau Claire sisters featured on ‘Tamron Hall Show’

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- More than two years ago, News 18 first broke the story of two next door neighbors in Eau Claire who found out they were actually long lost sisters. On Monday, their story was in the national spotlight once again.

Hillary Harris and Dawn Johnson of Eau Claire were featured on the 'Tamron Hall Show' Monday, where Hall shared the story of how they found out they were sisters after months living next door. Hall featured them while promoting a new film with a fairytale ending, showcasing Harris and Johnson's story as a "real life fairytale" to inspire others.

Harris and Johnson's story went viral in 2018, and after a couple of years, the two were excited to share their story of hope once again during a time of hardship throughout the pandemic.

"Especially being able to share it again in this crazy time where there's not a lot of hope, it's just been great to share it again and get some positive words out there," Harris said.

"It's important to get positive vibes out there that shows miracles do happen yet in the world," Johnson said.

Harris and Johnson still live next door to each other, but while the pandemic has kept them socially distanced for much of the year, they still manage to see each other a couple times each week.