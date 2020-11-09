Dunn County officials say COVID-19 cases are ‘exploding’

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - What's now being described as "an explosion in COVID-19 cases" has Dunn County leaders urging residents to double down on their efforts to stem the spread of the virus.

From Monday through Friday last week alone, Dunn County saw 255 new cases.

Members of the Dunn County Community Recovery team, including the Menomonie police chief, UW-Stout chancellor, and Dunn County Public Health director, signed a letter making an urgent appeal to the public.

The recovery team says it is imperative that everyone takes personal responsibility by wearing masks in public spaces, maintaining social distancing, and avoiding large gatherings.

Special assistant to the UW-Stout chancellor and recovery team member Doug Mell says the health department is working day and night, but the additional workload is wearing on them.

"Strains them to the max, right? Our health care system, they're being stretched to the limit, and unless we take immediate action now, it's going to get basically to a crisis point and that's what we wanted to avoid," Mell said.

From November 1-8, the number of cases in Dunn County increased by 33 percent, jumping from 1,193 cases to 1,587.