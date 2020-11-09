Chippewa County man arrested after chase spanning 2 counties, vehicle fire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A chase that started in Chippewa Falls ended in flames in downtown Eau Claire.

Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm said an officer saw a vehicle go off the road at Woodward Avenue and South Avenue. That is near the Walgreens and Subway, across the street from the old Gordy's.

Kelm said police tried stopping the vehicle but the driver, Andrew Premo, 30, took off.

Then, the chase was on - going through Lake Hallie, Altoona and into Eau Claire.

Police used several spike strips which took out all four tires. Police say that didn't stop Premo.

Eventually, he lost control and crashed on Madison Street over the Chippewa River in downtown Eau Claire. The vehicle caught fire.

Kelm said Premo got out of the vehicle but refused officers' commands.

Police used what they call a "kinetic energy projectile" to take Premo into custody. Eau Claire police describe that has a "high-speed sponge round" which is "less likely to result in death or serious injury."

Premo refused to identify himself but police say they were able to figure out who he was.

He was taken to the hospital and then to jail.

Chief Kelm said Premo was not the registered owner of the vehicle he was driving, saying the owner had a Department of Corrections warrant and was on parole for attempted homicide and sexual assault.

Premo also had an active warrant for arrest himself and was also out on parole.