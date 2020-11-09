Chippewa County COVID-19 deaths increase by 5, one more in Eau Claire County

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - It was a deadly weekend as multiple counties in the Chippewa Valley reported new deaths due to COVID-19.

In Eau Claire County, there were 415 new cases reported since Friday, now reaching 5,131 total cases. Of those 1,318 remain active.

There was one more death in Eau Claire County, bringing the total to 31.

Chippewa County now has 2,800 total cases, an increase of 196 over the weekend. The county is seeing a big decrease in active cases, down 295 since Friday.

The sad news is five more deaths were reported on Saturday and Sunday, putting the total at 31.

In Dunn County, 128 more cases from the weekend bring the total to 1,628. Of those, 498 remain active.

Dunn County still has one COVID-19 death.

