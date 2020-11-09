China, Iran join queue to scrutinize US at UN rights body

GENEVA (AP) — The United States is facing its first review in five years at the U.N.’s main human rights body, with the detentions of migrant children and the killings of unarmed Black people during the Trump administration’s tenure among issues high on minds. Foes in countries like Iran, Syria, Venezuela, Russia and China were lining up to question and seek scrutiny of the United States as the Human Rights Council gave the U.S. its turn Monday in a regular review of every U.N. member state’s rights record known as the Universal Periodic Review.