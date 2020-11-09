Badgers football back to game prep

MADISON (WQOW) - After canceling its last two games, the University of Wisconsin football team appears to be on track to play on Saturday.

The Badgers began regular game week preparations on Monday. The team is scheduled to practice each day in anticipation of Saturday's scheduled game at the University of Michigan (6:30 p.m. on WQOW).

Currently, the football team has five active COVID-19 cases - two student-athletes and three staff members.

The school said it will continue to monitor COVID-19 testing results closely to determine the team's activities moving forward.

“We had no new positives on Tuesday and Wednesday which was a great sign,” UW Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez said in a release. “That’s when we started thinking Friday could be a day we could get the team together to start doing things with an eye towards having a regular practice week this week. So we were cautious on Friday and Saturday, split guys into groups, and just did conditioning. The team then got together and held its regular Monday practice this morning.

“We feel confident that we have a handle on the situation and are excited to play this week at Michigan. As we have done throughout, we will continue to monitor our testing results and base our decision on those results.”

The Badgers first paused team activities on October 28 and canceled its games against the University of Nebraska and Purdue University.