3 weekend fatal shootings add to Milwaukee’s homicide record

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Three fatal shootings during the weekend in Milwaukee have added to the city’s homicide rate which hasn’t been this high since 1991. According to Milwaukee police, there were 165 homicides reported from Jan. 1 to Nov. 5 in 2020 compared to 82 homicides during the same time period in 2019. Authorities say the latest victim, a 38-year-old woman, died Sunday about 8 p.m. after witnesses reported hearing a male and female arguing and then a gunshot. Community advocates blame the surge in homicides on the coronavirus pandemic which they say has created instability in families.