Stafford cleared to play, can’t finish Lions’ 34-20 loss

5:44 pm Minnesota news from the Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — After a week without practice while being in COVID-19 protocols, Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was sidelined early on Sunday in Minnesota. Stafford finished 23 of 32 for 211 yards, one touchdown and two costly interceptions in the Lions’ second straight loss. He was replaced by Chase Daniel, who was 8 of 13 for 94 yards, one touchdown and an interception. Stafford passed concussion testing and was cleared to travel back to Detroit (3-5) with the team.

