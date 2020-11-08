Minnesota sets daily record with nearly 6,000 COVID-19 cases

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting an increase of 5,924 positive tests of the coronavirus, a single-day high in the state that ranks 12th in the country for new cases per capita in the last two weeks. The update on Sunday lifted the total number of cases in Minnesota to 180,862 since the start of the pandemic. Health officials confirmed 31 deaths in the last day, for a total number of 2,656 fatalities. The COVID Tracking Project lists the death count at 24th highest in the country overall and the 29th highest per capita at 48.3 deaths per 100,000 people. The state has reported 1,023 deaths in Hennepin County, which includes Minneapolis, and 406 deaths in Ramsey County, which includes St. Paul.