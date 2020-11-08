Firecrackers and prayers as Indians celebrate Harris’ win

THULASENDRAPURAM, India (AP) — Waking up to the news of Kamala Harris’ election as Joe Biden’s running mate, overjoyed people in her Indian grandfather’s hometown are setting off firecrackers, carrying her placards and offering prayers. Groups gathered at street corners of the tiny village of Thulasendrapuram, population 350, reading newspapers and chatting about the Democrats’ victory before moving to the temple. A woman wrote in color powder outside her home: “Congratulations Kamala Harris. Pride of our village. Vanakkam (Greetings) America.” The lush green village is the hometown of Harris’ maternal grandfather. India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet described Harris’ success as pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for her relatives but also for all Indian-Americans.