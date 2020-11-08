Historians react to Kamala Harris named VP-elect

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - To make it possible for Kamala Harris to become vice president-elect, countless doors were opened by other remarkable women in American history.

While Harris is the first Black and Indian woman to win the office of Vice President, she is not the first black woman to run for such a high office. Shirley Chisholm was the first black woman to run on a major party ticket when she ran for president in 1972 as a Democrat.

"[She] was the one who stood there and told Black people to be dignified," said Selika Ducksworth-Lawton, a professor of history at UW-Eau Claire. "Even as they insult us, even as they scream at us, even as they lie on our names. Be dignified."

Journalist and early civil rights leader, Ida B. Wells, also opened doors for Harris.

"Kamala Harris comes from a line of that stretches back to Sojourner Truth, to Harriet Tubman, to Ida B. Wells," Ducksworth-Lawton said.

Women have been striving to make their voices heard since this nation's very beginnings, according to Ducksworth-Lawton.

"Even think of Abigail Adams saying, 'remember the ladies'," Melissa Kneeland, the executive director of the Dunn County Historical Society, said. "Women have always wanted and desired and deserved representation."

In 2020, it is especially noteworthy to have a woman as vice president when exactly a century ago, women gained the right to vote with the passing of the 19th Amendment.

"A hundred years after women get their right to suffrage, we have a female vice president-elect. What took us so long?" Ducksworth-Lawton said.

This connection to the past can be seen in the suit Harris wore Saturday night.

"That white suit is representative of those women who were fighting for the right to vote," Kneeland said.

This connection to history is not lost on young women today.

"Having a female vice president is just a big step for women, and honestly a big step for the country in general," said Jessica Weich, in downtown Eau Claire on Sunday.

Though white women were granted the right to vote in 1920, it was not possible for all women to vote until the Civil Rights Act was passed.

"Black women really just got to vote in 1965, that's by law," said Ducksworth-Lawton.



"Barriers were put up like reading tests or bean counting tests , really ridiculous things that were put in place purposefully to silence a population that people did not want to have the vote. And that was for men as color as well, not just women," said Kneeland.

After over 200 years of nearly all white men holding the two highest offices, change is coming to The White House.

"It's been a lot of baby steps from 1865," Ducksworth-Lawton said. "A lot of people think this whole history was an inevitability. It's not an inevitability; it's choice."

Ducksworth-Lawton added that Americans will have to look back on history to understand how far we've come, while Kneeland said watching history take place is amazing to see.

"Those echoes of history are still with us," said Kneeland.