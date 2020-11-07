WIAA releases football playoff pairings

STEVENS POINT (WQOW) - The playoff fields are set!

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association released regional pairings Saturday morning. There are six divisions for 11-player football (for a total of 196 teams) and one division for 8-player teams (8 teams).

The first level of the postseason is Friday. Level 2 will be played on November 19.

View all of the 11-player brackets here View the 8-player bracket here

Schools that chose to participate in the postseason were seeded electronically based on the following criteria:

-Team's win percentage

-Opponents' win percentage

-Opponents' opponents' win percentage

-Defeated opponents' win percentage

-Defeated opponents' opponents' win percentage

-Historical conference playoff win percentage

-Historical team playoff win percentage

-Strength of loss game value

There was an odd number of teams that wanted to play in the 8-man postseason. Lincoln High School lost a tiebreaker to Frederic High School and will not participate.