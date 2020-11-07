WIAA releases football playoff pairings

WIAA releases football playoff pairingsUpdated
STEVENS POINT (WQOW) - The playoff fields are set!
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association released regional pairings Saturday morning. There are six divisions for 11-player football (for a total of 196 teams) and one division for 8-player teams (8 teams).
The first level of the postseason is Friday. Level 2 will be played on November 19.
View all of the 11-player brackets here View the 8-player bracket here
Schools that chose to participate in the postseason were seeded electronically based on the following criteria:
-Team's win percentage
-Opponents' win percentage
-Opponents' opponents' win percentage
-Defeated opponents' win percentage
-Defeated opponents' opponents' win percentage
-Historical conference playoff win percentage
-Historical team playoff win percentage
-Strength of loss game value
There was an odd number of teams that wanted to play in the 8-man postseason. Lincoln High School lost a tiebreaker to Frederic High School and will not participate.