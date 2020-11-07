‘Welcome back America!’ World celebrates Biden-Harris win

People around the world are starting to celebrate the election of Joe Biden as the next president of the United States. Even though President Donald Trump isn’t conceding defeat, congratulations are already pouring in from world capitals for Biden and running mate Kamala Harris. Her election as the first Black woman vice president immediately struck a chord internationally. The prime minister of Belgium said Harris will be a role model for girls throughout the world. In Rome. drinkers cheered. In Berlin, a city official said that only the birth of her son had been better news this year than Biden winning. Mixed with the congratulations were hopes that the new White House team will tackle a topic that wasn’t vital to Trump’s White House: combating climate change.