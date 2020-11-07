State volleyball updates

(WQOW) - Score updates from the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association state volleyball tournaments

Division 1 - Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School

(1) Hamilton 3, (4) Sauk Prairie 0

4:00 PM: (2) River Falls vs (3) Burlington

*winners advance to the championship match at 7:30 p.m.

Division 2 - Kaukauna High School

1:00 PM: (1) Luxemburg-Casco vs (4) St. Croix Falls

4:00 PM: (2) Edgewood vs (3) Lakeside Lutheran

*winners advance to the championship match at 7:30 p.m.

Division 3 - Wausau West High School

(1) Howards Grove 3, (4) Osseo-Fairchild 0

4:00 PM: (2) Waterloo vs (3) Fall Creek

*winners advance to the championship match at 7:30 p.m.

Division 4 - Little Chute High School

(1) McDonell Central 3, (4) Prentice 0

4:00 PM: (2) Catholic Central vs (3) Immanuel Lutheran

*winners advance to the championship match at 7:30 p.m.