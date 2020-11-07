State soccer: Marquette tops Hudson in semifinals

MUKWONAGO (WQOW) - Marquette High School scored a penalty kick goal in the first half and added two goals late in the second half to beat Hudson High School 3-0 Saturday at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association state tournament.

Marquette will face Arrowhead in the championship match at 7:00 p.m. at Mukwonago High School.

Charlie Holton opened the scoring with a penalty kick goal in the 28th minute. At the time, it was only the second goal allowed by Hudson all season (the other was also via penalty kick).

The score remained 1-0 until the 85th minute, when Valentin Sandoval scored from the left hand side. Miguel Gonzalez added another goal in the 87th minute.

Hudson finishes its season 11-1-1.