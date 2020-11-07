Record setting weekend

Weekend warmth in place…

More sunshine and southerly winds have helped the Chippewa Valley set a couple of records Friday. We now have had 4 days of above 70 degree highs for the month, and our 75 Friday shattered the record for November 6th. This weekend is bringing more 70 degree warmth to extend the record streak.

Southerly breezes continue…

Highs will continue to reach 70 or better through tomorrow. A slow moving stormy pattern approaching from the west will increase the southerly winds, but we will also see a bit more cloud cover. Still, our temperatures will hold. Rainfall will stay well north and west until early next week.

Storm system next week…

A storm system will bring changes for early next week. Rain will fall on Monday and Tuesday, and some snow is possible later Tuesday into Tuesday night. It’s too early to get a grasp on amounts, so keep an eye on the forecast. One thing is certain; much colder weather will move in from the north.

Have a great weekend! -Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Dan Breeden