Pedro Pierluisi wins gubernatorial race in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Official preliminary results in Puerto Rico have been released and show that Pedro Pierluisi of the pro-statehood New Progressive Party won a majority of votes o become the U.S. territory’s next governor. The island’s elections commission said Saturday that Pierluisi received nearly 33% of votes with more than 406,800 ballots, compared with nearly 32% or more than 389,800 votes obtained by Carlos Delgado of the Popular Democratic Party, which supports the current territorial status.The results come four days after Puerto Rico held general elections, an unusual delay blamed on a record number of early and absentee votes that overwhelmed officials.