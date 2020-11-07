Osseo-Fairchild celebrates first trip to state tournament

Osseo-Fairchild celebrates first trip to state tournamentUpdated
WAUSAU (WQOW) - Osseo-Fairchild started the season 1-6, then went on a historic run to reach the state volleyball tournament for the first time in school history.
The run for a championship ended Saturday in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 3 semifinals with a 3-0 loss to Howards Grove.
The Thunder wanted to win it all, but just making it to state was an amazing experience, head coach Sharon Steinke said.
"I couldn't be more proud of the girls. They had to overcome a lot of things to get to where we were until we got to that seven-game winning streak," she said. "Super proud of them."