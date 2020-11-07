No. 10 Wisconsin says it’s down to 14 active COVID-19 cases

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin says the number of active COVID-19 cases within its football program has dropped to 14. The 10th-ranked Badgers are looking to resume their season after the outbreak caused them to cancel back-to-back games. Wisconsin says its active cases now involve nine players and five staff members. Five of those positive test results came in the last seven days. One player and one staffer have tested positive over the last four days. Wisconsin said Tuesday it had 27 active cases. The Badgers have canceled games with Nebraska and Purdue over the last two weekends. Wisconsin is scheduled to visit No. 23 Michigan on Nov. 14.