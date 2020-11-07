Man sentenced to prison for fatally punching bus passenger

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for fatally punching a 75-year-old man who had asked his group to be quiet on a city bus. The Star Tribune reports 24-year-old Leroy Davis-Miles was sentenced Friday to 13 years and four months in prison on one count of unintentional second-degree murder for killing Shirwa Hassan Jibril last year. Davis-Miles pleaded guilty to the charge in September. Surveillance video and witnesses told police that Davis-Miles walked next to Jibril before approaching him and punching him once, knocking him backward. Jibril struck his head on the pavement.