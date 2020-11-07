Macks finish runner-up in D4

LITTLE CHUTE (WQOW) - McDonell Central High School finished runner-up at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 4 state volleyball tournament on Saturday.

The Macks dropped three close sets to Catholic Central, which won its second championship in three years and seventh overall.

"Things did not go our way all the time, but we were able to fight back and prove that we deserve to be here," McDonell head coach Kat Hanson said.

Kait Ortmann led the Macks with eight kills. Maggie Craker provided 19 assists and four kills. McDonell finished the season with a 22-2 record.

Earlier on Saturday, McDonell Central swept Prentice in the semifinals.

