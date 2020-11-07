Locals react to election outcome

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - On Saturday afternoon, following the news of Joe Biden being named the 43rd president-elect of The United States, News 18 spent some time in downtown Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls, speaking with voters about how they feel now that the election has been called.

"As a climate voter and a climate scientist I am incredibly enthusiastic about america being a member of the world community and facing down this crisis," said Joe Boulter of Eau Claire.

While Boulter was pleased with the Biden win, other Chippewa Valley residents felt differently about the election's outcome.

"Well I was hoping we'd get different result but the I guess we're just gonna have to live with it and wait till the next election," said Chippewa Falls resident Dennis, who did not give his last name.