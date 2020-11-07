Local political party leaders react to Biden win

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Local Democrats were understandably excited by Saturday's news of Joe Biden being named the 43rd president-elect of The United States. To share that excitement, democratic party leaders and volunteers got together over Zoom Saturday night to share that excitement together.

Representative Jodi Emerson, who was just re-elected to her assembly seat, took the time to thank everyone on the call.

"What a day that we've had, what a week, and actually what a year. It's been amazing," Emerson said. "I just wanted to thank you guys and acknowledge everyone who helped out on all these campaigns this year."

Local Republican leaders also reacted to the news. One of those leaders was former congressional candidate Jessi Ebben, who said "it's not over until it's over."

"The election is decided when every legal vote is properly counted and not when the media declares that it's over," Ebben said.