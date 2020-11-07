Local brews battle for your vote

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you want to cast a vote again, you can, for beer. Growler Guys is holding its third annual Brewery Battle from now until Dec. 6.

How it works is each week a different type of beer will be highlighted. There will be a week featuring light beers and lagers, a week for IPAs, a week for darker beers, and the last week for anything a brewery submitted that didn't quite fit in the other categories. The last week will feature the four winning beers from the previous weeks.



You receive a flight of four beers from different breweries and then vote on your favorite. Growler Guys co-owner Greg Haugen said they want to celebrate local craft beer and introduce people to more kinds of beer.

"The brewery battle really spawned itself out of that attitude of giving back to those partner breweries and highlighting the local ones so obviously we have a few popular ones but then we also have some of these breweries that are a little bit newer maybe a little bit smaller," Haugen said.

In both the 2018 and 2019 Brewery Battle, beer lovers voted for Sand Creek Brewery of Black River Falls. The winner gets to have a tap line saved just for them for the rest of the year after their win as well as being awarded a trophy.