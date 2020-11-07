Lancers’ historic season ends in state semifinals

LITTLE CHUTE (WQOW) - Immanuel Lutheran High School's historic volleyball season ended in the state semifinals on Saturday.

The Lancers, at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association state tournament for the first time in school history, lost 3-0 to Catholic Central High School.

Highlights from Immanuel Lutheran's first trip to @wiaawistate volleyball. The Lancers lost 3-0 to Catholic Central in the D4 semis to finish the season 16-1. #ecscores @WQOW pic.twitter.com/fx8IC8htL8 — Nick Tabbert News 18 (@news18tabbert) November 8, 2020

Immanuel Lutheran head coach Joe Lau said his team played its best match of the season on Saturday.

"I guess that's all you can ask when you come down to state is to give it your all," he said. "It just wasn't quite enough today, but I'm proud of the girls."

Immanuel Lutheran head coach Joe Lau says the Lancers played their best match of the season today. "I guess that's all you can ask when you come down to state." @WQOW pic.twitter.com/o3H3rOpoEO — Nick Tabbert News 18 (@news18tabbert) November 8, 2020

Annie Oster led the Lancers with 11 kills and Erica Oster added five kills.

Allie Schierenbeck had 14 assists. Claire Schierenbeck had 11 assists.

Immanuel Lutheran finishes its season 16-1.