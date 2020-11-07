Fall Creek leaves it all on the court, but falls short

Fall Creek leaves it all on the court, but falls shortNew
WAUSAU (WQOW) - Fall Creek High School lost its state semifinals volleyball match on Saturday, but not because of a lack of effort.
Crickets head coach Matt Prissel said his team left a lot of skin on the court in a 3-0 defeat to Waterloo High School in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 3 semifinals.
"That's all I can ask this group of girls to do, is keep battling, keep scrapping and we did," Prissel said. "Today, Waterloo was just a little bit better than us."
Gianna Vollrath led Fall Creek with 11 kills. Sam Olson had 12 assists.
The Crickets finish the season 16-3.