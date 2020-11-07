Bolsonaro critic, indicted in Brazil, says case is slander

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazilian blogger and digital influencer Felipe Neto has been indicted by Rio de Janeiro’s state police for alleged corruption of minors, prompting an outcry that the fierce critic of President Jair Bolsonaro may be the target of retribution for political reasons. Police charged Neto on Nov. 5 “for sharing material inappropriate for children and adolescents on his YouTube channel” without establishing age ratings for content and language. Neto, who TIME magazine recently named one of the world’s 100 most influential people, posted a statement to Twitter saying the indictment is based on slanderous claims from militant Bolsonaro supporters.