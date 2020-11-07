Badgers FB: 14 active COVID cases, team holding conditioning sessions

MADISON (WQOW) - The University of Wisconsin football team has 14 active COVID-19 cases, but is holding limited on-field conditioning workouts, the school announced Saturday.

The Badgers had one student-athlete and one staff member test positive for the coronavirus over the last four days.

Of the 14 active cases, five of the positive tests have come in the last seven days.

Wisconsin held a limited on-field conditioning session Friday afternoon. It plans to hold another session on Saturday.

All team meetings are still being held virtually.

The team said it has secured additional locker room space adjacent to its regular locker room in the basement of the McClain Center to allow for opportunity to remain physically distant when in the facility.

The Badgers paused team activities on October 28 and canceled games against Nebraska and Purdue. Wisconsin's next game is Saturday, November 14 at Michigan on WQOW.