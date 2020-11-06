You Ask We Answer: What’s happening with Pawn America?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It's another "You Ask, We Answer," this one coming from multiple viewers who asked what has happened to the old Pawn America shop?

Well, the building was sold to Green Point Properties for $1.25 million on October 14.

Although the place has been sold, the new owners haven't decided what to make of it yet.

Green Point owners say they're between leasing the property out or putting a new business in the spot themselves.

