Wisconsin sets another single-day COVID-19 record

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - For the first time, Wisconsin has topped 6,000 new COVID-19 cases in a single day.

In addition to all those new positive cases, 62 more deaths were reported on Friday which is just two deaths shy of a single-day record.

That means there has been a total of 256,065 positive cases in Wisconsin and a sobering 2,256 Wisconsinites who have died from COVID-19. The seven-day average for new daily deaths in Wisconsin sits at 41. That number two months ago was seven.

Locally, Eau Claire County is reporting 4,716 positive cases, an increase of 160 from Thursday. Thirty Eau Claire County residents have now died from COVID-19, an increase of two from Thursday.

Chippewa County added even more new cases than Eau Claire County with 170 new reports on Friday. That brings the county's total to 2,604. The death toll stayed at 26.

Dunn County now has 1,500 positive cases, an increase of 61 from Thursday. The county still has one life lost.