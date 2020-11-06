 Skip to Content

Week 7 Sports Overtime scores

(WQOW) - Friday's high school football scores

Big Rivers Conference

Muskego 54, Hudson 7

Menomonie 37, New Richmond 21

Rice Lake 26, Wausau West 23

Cloverbelt Conference

Fall Creek 15, Neillsville/Granton 12

Stanley-Boyd 27, Mondovi 20

Elk Mound 32, Osseo-Fairchild 16

Cumberland 18, Durand 14 - Beavers finish regular season 7-0

Dairyland Conference

Eleva-Strum 30, Cochrane-Fountain City 25

Blair-Taylor 24, Melrose-Mindoro 0

Pepin/Alma 38, Augusta 0

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Clear Lake 34, Turtle Lake 8

Spring Valley 54, Rib Lake/Prentice 0

Heart O' North Conference

Northwestern 35, Cameron 0

Lakeland Conference

Grantsburg 44, Ladysmith 7

Unity 25, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 6

Marawood Conference

Colby 44, Abbotsford 0

Middle Border Conference

St. Croix Central 43, Somerset 14

