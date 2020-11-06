Week 7 Sports Overtime scores

Week 7 Sports Overtime scoresUpdated
(WQOW) - Friday's high school football scores
Big Rivers Conference
Muskego 54, Hudson 7
Menomonie 37, New Richmond 21
Rice Lake 26, Wausau West 23
Cloverbelt Conference
Fall Creek 15, Neillsville/Granton 12
Stanley-Boyd 27, Mondovi 20
Elk Mound 32, Osseo-Fairchild 16
Cumberland 18, Durand 14 - Beavers finish regular season 7-0
Dairyland Conference
Eleva-Strum 30, Cochrane-Fountain City 25
Blair-Taylor 24, Melrose-Mindoro 0
Pepin/Alma 38, Augusta 0
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Clear Lake 34, Turtle Lake 8
Spring Valley 54, Rib Lake/Prentice 0
Heart O' North Conference
Northwestern 35, Cameron 0
Lakeland Conference
Grantsburg 44, Ladysmith 7
Unity 25, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 6
Marawood Conference
Colby 44, Abbotsford 0
Middle Border Conference
St. Croix Central 43, Somerset 14