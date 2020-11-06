Watch Week 7 football games here

(WQOW) - We've reached the final week of the prep football regular season!

With attendance limited at games, here is information on how you can remotely watch Chippewa Valley teams on Friday:

Big Rivers Conference

Hudson vs Muskego - 2:00 p.m. at Sauk Prairie High School, live stream available on hudsonbroadcasts and raiderstreaming.

Menomonie at New Richmond - 7:00 p.m. at New Richmond High School

Rice Lake at Wausau West - 7:00 p.m. at Wausau West High School

*Menomonie at Onalaska has been canceled

Cloverbelt Conference

Neillsville/Granton at Fall Creek - 7:00 p.m. at Fall Creek High School

Stanley-Boyd at Mondovi - 7:00 p.m. at Mondovi High School, live stream available

Elk Mound at Osseo-Fairchild - 7:00 p.m. at Ward Field

Cumberland at Durand - 7:00 p.m. at Durand High School, live stream available

Dairyland Conference

Cochrane-Fountain City at Eleva-Strum - 7:00 p.m. at Eleva-Strum High School, live stream available

Blair-Taylor at Melrose-Mindoro - 7:00 p.m. at Melrose-Mindoro High School, live stream expected on Melrose-Mindoro School District Facebook page

Augusta at Pepin/Alma - 7:00 p.m. at Pepin High School, live stream expected here

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Colfax at Cadott - 7:00 p.m. at Cadott High School, live stream available through Hornet TV

Turtle Lake at Clear Lake - 7:00 p.m. at Clear Lake High School, live stream expected at School District of Clear Lake Facebook page

Glenwood City at Elmwood/Plum City High School - 7:00 p.m. at Plum City High School

Spring Valley at Rib Lake/Prentice - 7:00 p.m. at Prentice High School

Heart O' North Conference

Cameron at Northwestern - 7:00 p.m. at Northwestern High School

St. Croix Falls at Spooner - 7:00 p.m. at Spooner High School

*Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Bloomer has been canceled

*Barron at Cumberland has been canceled, Cumberland now at Durand

Lakeland Conference

Ladysmith at Grantsburg - 7:00 p.m. at Grantsburg High School

Webster at Hurley - 7:00 p.m. at Hurley High School

Lake Holcombe/Cornell at Unity - 7:00 p.m. at Unity High School

*Flambeau at Rib Lake/Prentice has been canceled

Marawood Conference

Colby at Abbotsford - 7:00 p.m. at Abbotsford High School, live stream available through NFHS Network

*Owen-Withee at Thorp has been canceled

Middle Border Conference

Baldwin-Woodville at Osceola - 7:00 p.m. at Osceola High School,

Amery at Prescott - 7:00 p.m. at Prescott High School, live stream available

Somerset at St. Croix Central - 7:00 p.m. at St. Croix Central High School, live stream available

*Ellsworth at New Richmond has been canceled