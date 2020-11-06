Watch Week 7 football games here

Watch Week 7 football games hereUpdated
(WQOW) - We've reached the final week of the prep football regular season!
With attendance limited at games, here is information on how you can remotely watch Chippewa Valley teams on Friday:
Big Rivers Conference
Hudson vs Muskego - 2:00 p.m. at Sauk Prairie High School, live stream available on hudsonbroadcasts and raiderstreaming.
Menomonie at New Richmond - 7:00 p.m. at New Richmond High School
Rice Lake at Wausau West - 7:00 p.m. at Wausau West High School
*Menomonie at Onalaska has been canceled
Cloverbelt Conference
Neillsville/Granton at Fall Creek - 7:00 p.m. at Fall Creek High School
Stanley-Boyd at Mondovi - 7:00 p.m. at Mondovi High School, live stream available
Elk Mound at Osseo-Fairchild - 7:00 p.m. at Ward Field
Cumberland at Durand - 7:00 p.m. at Durand High School, live stream available
Dairyland Conference
Cochrane-Fountain City at Eleva-Strum - 7:00 p.m. at Eleva-Strum High School, live stream available
Blair-Taylor at Melrose-Mindoro - 7:00 p.m. at Melrose-Mindoro High School, live stream expected on Melrose-Mindoro School District Facebook page
Augusta at Pepin/Alma - 7:00 p.m. at Pepin High School, live stream expected here
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Colfax at Cadott - 7:00 p.m. at Cadott High School, live stream available through Hornet TV
Turtle Lake at Clear Lake - 7:00 p.m. at Clear Lake High School, live stream expected at School District of Clear Lake Facebook page
Glenwood City at Elmwood/Plum City High School - 7:00 p.m. at Plum City High School
Spring Valley at Rib Lake/Prentice - 7:00 p.m. at Prentice High School
Heart O' North Conference
Cameron at Northwestern - 7:00 p.m. at Northwestern High School
St. Croix Falls at Spooner - 7:00 p.m. at Spooner High School
*Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Bloomer has been canceled
*Barron at Cumberland has been canceled, Cumberland now at Durand
Lakeland Conference
Ladysmith at Grantsburg - 7:00 p.m. at Grantsburg High School
Webster at Hurley - 7:00 p.m. at Hurley High School
Lake Holcombe/Cornell at Unity - 7:00 p.m. at Unity High School
*Flambeau at Rib Lake/Prentice has been canceled
Marawood Conference
Colby at Abbotsford - 7:00 p.m. at Abbotsford High School, live stream available through NFHS Network
*Owen-Withee at Thorp has been canceled
Middle Border Conference
Baldwin-Woodville at Osceola - 7:00 p.m. at Osceola High School,
Amery at Prescott - 7:00 p.m. at Prescott High School, live stream available
Somerset at St. Croix Central - 7:00 p.m. at St. Croix Central High School, live stream available
*Ellsworth at New Richmond has been canceled