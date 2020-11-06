Virus-hit Paris bookshop Shakespeare & Co appeals for help

PARIS (AP) — The iconic Paris bookshop Shakespeare and Company has launched an appeal for support as coronavirus-linked losses have left its future in doubt. The shop is famed for publishing James Joyce’s “Ulysees” in 1922 and has long been a veritable institution located on the Left Bank of the River Seine. An email was sent out last week to customers to inform them that it is facing “hard times,” and encourage them to buy a book. Paris entered a new month-long lockdown last week. Since then a flood of orders have come in, as well as donation offers.