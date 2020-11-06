Vatican to release McCarrick report Tuesday, spans 1930-2017

ROME (AP) — The Vatican has set Tuesday for the release of its long-awaited report into what it knew about ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick’s sexual misconduct during his rise through the church hierarchy.The Vatican said Friday the report, two years in the making, would span McCarrick’s entire life until 2017 and would cover “the Holy See’s institutional knowledge and decision-making process” as he rose through the church’s ranks. Francis defrocked McCarrick in February 2019 after a Vatican investigation determined he sexually abused minors as well as adults. The 90-year-old is believed to be living in a retirement community as a layman.