Trump claims voter fraud during election, area Democrat and Republican leaders react

(WQOW) - As the race for president inches closer to an end, election officials say President Donald Trump is spreading misinformation about voter fraud, claiming Democrats are trying to steal the election. But what do our local party officials believe?

Trump has touted what he calls the "dangers" of mail-in ballots throughout his campaign, and Thursday during a press briefing, the president said, "If you count the legal votes, I easily win the election. If you count the illegal and late votes, they can steal the election from us."

At the White House, he also said the ballot-counting process is unfair and corrupt.

Eau Claire County Democratic Party Chair Beverly Wickstrom feels his claims are unjustified.

"He hasn't given us one bit of evidence to support those claims. Everything we've seen in Wisconsin has been monitored by the bi-partisan Wisconsin Election Commission and they have said everything here is happening perfectly legally. Everything's perfectly kosher, and that's what I'm hearing from other states as well," Wickstrom said.

Republican Party of Wisconsin Treasurer Brian Westrate believes there are fraudulent votes cast almost every election, but doesn't believe all those ballots are cast in malice or purposefully.

"I don't think this election is going to be stolen. Okay? Do I think fraudulent votes are cast, absolutely. Do I think mistaken votes are cast, absolutely, and in fact, there's proof of that every election cycle, but not 20,000 of them, not 30,000 of them, not 50,000 of them," Westrate said.

State and federal election officials have not reported any instances of widespread voter fraud.

No matter who is elected, Wickstrom said the first step to moving forward and reunifying the country is treating each other with respect.