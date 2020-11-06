Some in GOP break with Trump over baseless vote-fraud claims

WASHINGTON (AP) — Some Republican lawmakers are criticizing President Donald Trump’s unsupported claim that Democrats are trying to “steal” the election. One of them, Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, whose state is a key battleground in the presidential election, said Friday that he has seen no evidence to support Trump’s claim Thursday evening of fraud in balloting. Toomey told “CBS This Morning” the president’s speech “was very disturbing to me because he made very, very serious allegations without any evidence to support it. Trump has complained for weeks about mail-in ballots. He escalated his allegations Thursday, saying at the White House that the ballot-counting process is unfair and corrupt. State and federal officials have not reported any instances of widespread voter fraud.