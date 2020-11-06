Sen. Johnson says half of country won’t accept a Biden win

MADISON, Wis., (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, of Wisconsin, says half the country will not accept the outcome of the presidential election if Democrat Joe Biden wins. Johnson also refused on Friday to say if he thought the election was legitimate, while admitting he had no proof of any illegal activity. Johnson commented during an interview on WTMJ-AM in Milwaukee. He says it is a “real problem” that voters won’t accept the outcome of the election. He says the large number of mail-in ballots increased the chances of wrongdoing. Wisconsin elections officials have said they have no evidence of any widespread problems.