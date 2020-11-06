Rusk County woman going to prison for embezzling $700K

MADISON (WQOW) - A longtime Rusk County employee who admitted embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars was sentenced Friday.

Sandra Stiner, 66, will spend five years in federal prison.

The Ladysmith woman worked for the Rusk County Department of Health and Human Services for 42 years.

Prosecutors say over the last nine years of her employment, she devised a complex scheme to submit fake invoices to the county for payment and stole over $700,000

When she pleaded guilty in August she admitted she used spent the money on a gaming casino app, and for shopping and other bills.