RECORD BROKEN – This November 2020 could finish with six 70+ days

We're starting the day cooler than yesterday in the upper 30s to mid 40s, but don't be fooled because we're going to end up even warmer! Today's weather pattern looks a lot like Tuesday and Wednesday when we had record highs in the mid 70s, and in fact the atmosphere might even be slightly warmer! Today's record high is 70 and we should shatter that.

Eau Claire's high temperature just barely hit 70 yesterday, and while that's not a daily high temp record, it was our third day in a row with a high of at least 70. In the month of November, Eau Claire has never seen 3 separate days with a high of at least 70, regardless if they're in a row or not.

That marks another square on the 2020 bingo card as we now sit alone at three days of at least 70 this November, and we're not done counting yet. Today is extremely likely to far exceed 70, which also happens to be the daily record high. My forecast calls for a high of 77 today, and that would be the second warmest high on any November day. The warmest high on any November day is 79 set on Nov. 1, 1933. The second warmest is 76 set three times, most recently this past Tuesday (Nov. 3, 2020) as well as 11/8/1999 and 11/1/1944.

We'll clear out to sunshine again today. That, combined with a southerly breeze will allow for skyrocketing temperatures. We're looking to be in the low 70s both days this weekend, too, and if that holds we'll have six 70+ high temps in a row this November.

The reason the next couple days will be slightly cooler despite more wind is that there will be partial cloud cover, too.

We continue to expect a cold front to move through Monday with rain likely, and there's a chance for a smaller swath of very heavy rain and thunderstorms somewhere across Western Wisconsin.

As the air cools early next week, that rain could change over to a mix or snow, though that is highly dependent on the exact track of that system, which it's too early to tell for sure so stay up to date with the latest Stormtracker 18 forecast throughout the weekend, though make sure you enjoy the last of these ridiculously warm temps, too.