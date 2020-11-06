Provisional ballots counted Friday in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - There are still a few votes out there that need to be counted: the provisional ballots. Those were counted in Eau Claire Friday afternoon.

Eau Claire City Clerk Carrie Riepl said provisional ballots are what a person can receive if they are registered to vote, but do not have a photo ID with them on Election Day. In that case, they can fill out a provisional ballot and seal it in an envelope at their polling place. If they bring their ID to the city clerk by the Friday after the election, that ballot is unsealed and counted.



In Eau Claire, there were seven provisional ballots filled out but only one person brought in their ID for their ballot to be counted Friday afternoon.

"There are some people that don't realize they need a photo ID and they can't get back to the poll site before 8 p.m. with their photo ID so it allows them the chance to fill out that ballot, complete it, and seal it and then still have that ballot counted," Riepl said.

Only a few Chippewa Valley counties had provisional ballot requests made this Election Day. There were an additional five in the rest of Eau Claire county, seven filled out in Dunn County, three in Chippewa County and two in Clark County.