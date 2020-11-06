Packers place LB Barnes, QB Love on Reserve/COVID-19 list

GREEN BAY (WQOW) - The Green Bay Packers have placed linebacker Krys Barnes and quarterback Jordan Love on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Friday.

The list is for players that either test positive for the coronavirus or have been in close contact with an infected person or persons. The team is not permitted to comment on a player's medical status other than referring to roster status.

Barnes played in Thursday's 34-17 win over San Francisco. Love was not active.

Earlier this week, the Packers placed running backs AJ Dillon and Jamaal Williams and linebacker Kamal Martin on the list.