More warm records fall.

The beat goes on…

More sunshine and southerly winds have helped the Chippewa Valley set a couple of records today. We now have 4 days of above 70 degree highs for the month, and our 74 today firmly breaks the record for November 6th. This weekend will likely bring more 70s to extend the record streak.

Southerly breezes strengthen…

Highs will continue to reach 70 or better through Sunday. A slow moving stormy pattern will increase the southerly winds, but we will also see a bit more cloud cover. Still, our temperatures will hold. Rainfall will stay well north and west until early next week.

Storm system next week…

A storm system will bring changes for early next week. Rain will fall on Monday and Tuesday, and some snow is possible later Tuesday into Tuesday night. It’s too early to get a grasp on amounts, so keep an eye on the forecast. One thing is certain; much colder weather will move in from the north.

Have a great weekend! -Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Dan Breeden