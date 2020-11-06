Marshfield police chief charged with misconduct, sexual assault after ECPD investigation

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) — Marshfield Police Chief Richard Gramza is facing several criminal charges.

The Wisconsin Circuit Court website lists the following charges filed in Wood County:

Three felony counts of Misconduct in office acting with excessive authority.

One misdemeanor count of 4th Degree Sexual Assault

One misdemeanor count of Disorderly Conduct

Gramza is due in court in late December.

The investigation was conducted by the Eau Claire Police Department, and charges issued by the Jackson County District Attorney's Office.

According to a release sent by the Jackson County District Attorney, the victim of the offenses is an employee of the Marshfield Police Department and was supervised by Gramza for a number of years.

According to the DA, the criminal complaint describes three separate incidents of sexual behavior toward the employee. He was charged with misconduct for each incident.

The complaint also alleges that Gramza acknowledged a sexual relationship with the employee, but claimed it was consensual.

"These criminal charges and this matter will not disrupt the operations of the City of Marshfield Police Department and the effective law enforcement services those members provide for our community," City Administrator Steve Barg said in a press release. "Assistant Chief of Police Pat Zeps has been in command of the Police Department since Chief Gramza’s voluntary leave of absence commenced in early August 2020. While this news is disheartening, unsettling, and disappointing, our law enforcement officers remain committed to providing our community with services performed at the highest standards demanded by our community."