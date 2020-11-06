How to prepare your kids for a COVID-19 test

ALTOONA (WQOW) - As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, more people are getting tested, including children.

And local health experts say some kids are feeling anxious about the uncomfortable test itself.

Prevea Health Pediatrician Dr. Naghma Husain in Altoona said kids usually feel anxious about the test because they're not sure what's going to happen, and if they feel unsure, then they feel scared.

To help alleviate those fears, she said it's best to prepare your child beforehand by telling them what the test involves and what the testers will look like.

"They're going to be wearing masks. They're going to be wearing goggles, maybe a hood, maybe a gown. So they can look kind of weird, like astronauts maybe. And then telling them what the actual test involves so it's usually just a Q-tip. And people have Q-tips at home so they can show the kid a Q-tip, then tell them they're going to put it in their nose. They have to be very still," Dr. Husain said.

Dr. Husain said if you're also getting tested, you can go first to show your child it's quick and easy.

She also encourages kids to get tested not necessarily because she expects them to get very sick, but because they may come in contact with someone more at-risk like their grandparents.

When at home showing your child a Q-tip, Dr. Husain does not advise letting them stick a Q-tip up their nose.