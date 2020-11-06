Golfers enjoying the unseasonably warm weather

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - If we would have told you back during our October snowfall that the weather would be warm enough to golf in November you would have called us crazy. But nonetheless, local golfers are back on the links again for one more round before the cold returns.

News 18 reached out to several golf courses in the Chippewa Valley and many of them said their tee times are completely booked as golfers take advantage of the warm weather.

One member of Ojibwa Golf and Bowl said it has been years since she has played a round in November and she has hit the fairways every day this week to spend time with friends before the winter.

"It's a treat. Couldn't ask for this late in the season to be out here enjoying this beautiful weather and the golf course is in great shape," said Cindy Atkinson.

The course's owner Chuck Wagner said he hasn't opened his course in November since the early 2000s and the opportunity to stay open this late in the season is beneficial to the business, especially after being closed due to the pandemic. He says most of all, he is happy to provide stress relief for another week after a hectic few months.

"It's really been a good outlet for people with the election and everything going on it's been its own little stress factor going on in everybody's lives and I think they just are happy to come out here, go out, be in the fresh air and do something because there's only so many places to be able to go do anything anymore and we all know winter is gonna come," Wagner said.

Wagner says he plans to keep the course open as long as the greens don't get damaged by weather which he says usually occurs when temperatures drop below 40 degrees.