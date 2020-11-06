Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Aitkin 38, Esko 6
Blackduck 12, Park Christian 7
Brooklyn Center 22, Minneapolis South 20
Cromwell 33, Isle 14
Dawson-Boyd 28, Lac qui Parle Valley 25
Fridley 21, Minneapolis North 0
Hawley 34, Crookston 32
Hermantown 38, Hibbing 12
International Falls 30, Two Harbors 26
McGregor 46, Ely 6
Minneapolis Roosevelt 26, Academy Force 23
Mountain Iron-Buhl 20, Bertha-Hewitt 0
Pelican Rapids 32, Underwood 8
Perham 42, East Grand Forks 7
Red Lake County 48, Lake Park-Audubon 0
Rocori 20, Delano 7
Spring Lake Park 28, Hopkins 0
St. Agnes 28, Minneapolis Edison 6
St. Paul Johnson 55, St. Paul Humboldt 0
Verndale 20, Ortonville 6
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 43, Red Lake 8
