Friday’s Scores

New
9:00 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Aitkin 38, Esko 6

Blackduck 12, Park Christian 7

Brooklyn Center 22, Minneapolis South 20

Cromwell 33, Isle 14

Dawson-Boyd 28, Lac qui Parle Valley 25

Fridley 21, Minneapolis North 0

Hawley 34, Crookston 32

Hermantown 38, Hibbing 12

International Falls 30, Two Harbors 26

McGregor 46, Ely 6

Minneapolis Roosevelt 26, Academy Force 23

Mountain Iron-Buhl 20, Bertha-Hewitt 0

Pelican Rapids 32, Underwood 8

Perham 42, East Grand Forks 7

Red Lake County 48, Lake Park-Audubon 0

Rocori 20, Delano 7

Spring Lake Park 28, Hopkins 0

St. Agnes 28, Minneapolis Edison 6

St. Paul Johnson 55, St. Paul Humboldt 0

Verndale 20, Ortonville 6

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 43, Red Lake 8

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

