Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Avail Academy def. Liberty Classical, 25-1, 25-9, 25-13
Bloomington Jefferson def. Chanhassen, 25-23, 25-18, 25-19
Eagan def. Apple Valley, 25-10, 25-9, 25-12
Eden Prairie def. Buffalo, 25-12, 25-6, 25-9
Faribault def. Austin, 25-22, 25-13, 25-16
LILA def. Hmong Academy, 3-1
Lake of the Woods def. Badger-Greenbush-Middle River, 25-22, 27-25, 25-22
Lakeville North def. Farmington, 25-17, 25-20, 25-15
Maranatha Christian def. St. Agnes, 25-20, 25-6, 25-10
New Richland-H-E-G def. Maple River, 26-24, 25-23, 25-20
North St. Paul def. Mahtomedi, 24-26, 25-9, 25-18, 25-18
Northfield def. Rochester Mayo, 25-21, 25-20, 25-13
Nova Classical Academy def. New Life Academy, 25-16, 15-25, 25-10, 25-18
Prior Lake def. Rosemount, 25-15, 17-25, 25-20, 25-22
Rochester John Marshall def. Rochester Century, 3-0
Shakopee def. Eastview, 25-22, 22-25, 25-9, 25-22
St. Croix Prep def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-10, 25-7, 25-8
St. Michael-Albertville def. Hopkins, 25-8, 25-5, 25-17
St. Paul Como Park def. St. Paul Harding, 25-14, 25-18, 25-14
St. Paul Highland Park def. St. Paul Central, 25-22, 24-26, 25-21, 25-18
St. Paul Johnson def. St. Paul Humboldt, 23-25, 25-21, 23-25, 25-21, 15-13
Wayzata def. Edina, 25-10, 25-15, 25-8
Winona Cotter def. Caledonia, 25-12, 25-15, 25-9
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/