Fast virus tests at French nursing homes as deaths rise anew

PARIS (AP) — Virus pressure is mounting at French nursing homes, where more than 400 people with COVID-19 have died in the past week. Some residents are again being confined to their rooms and cut off from their families. France’s health minister said Friday that the government is sending 1.6 million rapid virus tests to care homes across the country to allow them to test personnel. It’s part of efforts to avoid mass new confinement of nursing home residents after the anguish that caused during a nationwide lockdown in the spring. The numbers of virus infections and deaths in care homes has jumped sharply in recent weeks.